Reviewing New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) & ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO)

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) and New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and New Horizon Aircraft”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParaZero Technologies $930,000.00 N/A -$11.05 million N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $3.73 million $0.32 5.03

Analyst Ratings

New Horizon Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ParaZero Technologies.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ParaZero Technologies and New Horizon Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParaZero Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50

New Horizon Aircraft has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than ParaZero Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ParaZero Technologies and New Horizon Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParaZero Technologies N/A N/A N/A New Horizon Aircraft N/A -99.73% 127.86%

Volatility and Risk

ParaZero Technologies has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of ParaZero Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats ParaZero Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParaZero Technologies



ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir Mavic 3, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M350 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir M30 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir Parallel, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kiryat Ono, Israel.

About New Horizon Aircraft



New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

