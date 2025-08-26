RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $74,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLI by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,208 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 253,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $67.5490 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.66. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is 18.34%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

