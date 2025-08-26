Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $117.52, but opened at $123.22. Wolfe Research now has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 5,539,098 shares changing hands.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Insider Activity at Roblox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,610,845.23. This represents a 76.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,935,047 shares of company stock worth $478,661,185 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.