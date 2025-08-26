Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $117.52, but opened at $123.22. Wolfe Research now has a $150.00 price target on the stock. Roblox shares last traded at $126.82, with a volume of 5,539,098 shares changing hands.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
