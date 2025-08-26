Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 10,269 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $975,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000. The trade was a 98.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $538,575.00.

ROKU stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -223.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,413,400.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 141,340 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $6,026,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $5,086,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $511,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

