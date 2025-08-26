Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraWulf in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WULF. Citizens Jmp raised TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 3.17. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TeraWulf’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,880,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after buying an additional 534,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,617 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,733,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,070,000 after purchasing an additional 412,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 955,795 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,001 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.