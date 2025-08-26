Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,738 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTS. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of VTS opened at $26.5410 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.26%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

