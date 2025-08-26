Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.36 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLNG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

