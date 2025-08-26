Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 236,523 Shares of Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,503 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 236,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,015 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,502 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.26.

Transocean stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.52. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

