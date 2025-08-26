Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. $STRA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $31,497,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Strategic Education by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Strategic Education by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in Strategic Education by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 91,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Strategic Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.18.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

