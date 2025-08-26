Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $71,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,114,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $61,791,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,504,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 657,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,520,000 after purchasing an additional 795,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

