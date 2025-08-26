Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total value of $557,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,138,789.57. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.07, for a total value of $553,657.50.

On Monday, August 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $545,490.00.

On Friday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.49, for a total value of $543,352.50.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.64, for a total value of $527,940.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $532,012.50.

On Friday, August 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $540,765.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.40, for a total value of $558,900.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total value of $567,945.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $566,865.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.96. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Salesforce by 71.6% during the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Salesforce by 121.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.05.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

