Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and traded as high as $24.40. Saputo shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 13,566 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAPIF shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

