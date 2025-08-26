SentinelOne (S) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $242.1730 million for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3%
S stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.62.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
