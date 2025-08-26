Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 price target on Shake Shack and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.15.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.1%

SHAK opened at $104.1010 on Tuesday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a one year low of $72.93 and a one year high of $144.65. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

