Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $66,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $5,804,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

SKX stock opened at $63.0050 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $78.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

