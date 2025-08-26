SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.2042.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,296 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.53% and a negative net margin of 177.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

