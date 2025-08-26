SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 14.36 ($0.19). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 14.26 ($0.19), with a volume of 5,891,015 shares trading hands.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £564.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.82.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Activity at SolGold

In related news, insider Paul Smith bought 41,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, with a total value of £4,183.10. Insiders purchased 185,842 shares of company stock worth $1,858,420 over the last three months. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.