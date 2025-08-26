Stock Buyback Plan Approved by Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $550,000.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth District Bancorp Stock Performance

FDSB stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 million and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. Fifth District Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 10.10%.

About Fifth District Bancorp

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

