Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GoPro Call Options (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 112,910 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately1,525% compared to the typical volume of 6,949 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoPro news, EVP Brian Mcgee sold 150,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $186,053.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 779,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,167.76. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 957.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,983 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 859,677 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Trading Up 36.4%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRO stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.40. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.3980 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $0.75.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

