Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sumitomo Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and traded as high as $28.00. Sumitomo shares last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 31,571 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Sumitomo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

