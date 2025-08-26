Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,684 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 105.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGHC shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Performance

Shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.08. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

