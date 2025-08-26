Swiss National Bank Buys 68,100 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of UWM by 139.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UWM by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 20.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 115,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of UWM by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. UWM’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,265.44. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,601,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,256,703. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

