Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 310.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 179.0% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $431.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933 over the last three months.

Talen Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TLN opened at $355.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.90. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $394.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $2.63. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

