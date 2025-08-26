TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $13.05. TDK shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 61,050 shares changing hands.

TDK Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TDK had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.65 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

