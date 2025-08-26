Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 42,056,945 shares trading hands.

Tertiary Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.50.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative net margin of 305.12% and a negative return on equity of 61.49%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

