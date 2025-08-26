TFPM Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM opened at $26.1640 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.