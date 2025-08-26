TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony Asher Acquires 37,675 Shares

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Asher acquired 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $499,570.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,570.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFSL stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.75. TFS Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

