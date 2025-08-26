The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,811 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7,572.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $9,156,250.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,938,164.12. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and have sold 300,000 shares worth $19,260,310. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

