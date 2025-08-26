The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $73,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 286,962 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 171,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of SMG opened at $62.0070 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

