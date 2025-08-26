Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tilray Brands shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 53,551,371 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,941,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,396.13. This represents a 4.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,411 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 100.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 388,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 194,369 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 3,776,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.41 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 265.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

