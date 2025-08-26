Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 32,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $310,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,935,196 shares in the company, valued at $37,581,121.80. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $202,800.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,300 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $60,417.00.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $83,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 76,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $1,005,975.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 11,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $140,910.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 2,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $31,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $125,900.00.

Travelzoo Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 1,186.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Travelzoo by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

