TSE:FM Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Raymond James Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FM. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.65.

FM stock opened at C$23.58 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total transaction of C$185,640.70. Also, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,307.84. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

