Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.74.

Twilio stock opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.01. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 871.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

