Unifirst Corporation $UNF Stake Decreased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $23,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unifirst by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifirst by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unifirst by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifirst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price target on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unifirst in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Stock Performance

Unifirst stock opened at $175.9450 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.34 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Unifirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.50 million. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Unifirst’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Unifirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.