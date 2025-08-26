Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.55 and traded as low as $25.86. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 5,966 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.17%.The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $401,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

