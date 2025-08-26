Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6%

VYM stock opened at $138.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $139.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.