Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.19 and traded as low as C$14.75. Velan shares last traded at C$15.00, with a volume of 19,444 shares trading hands.

Velan Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19. The company has a market cap of C$220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.