Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.25 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 362.78 ($4.88). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 372.40 ($5.01), with a volume of 229,696 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 380 to GBX 330 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 470 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.25. The stock has a market cap of £947.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 EPS for the current year.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

