Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.68. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 71,316 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,154.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.