Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.68. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 71,316 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,154.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

