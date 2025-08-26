Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warner Music Group and SMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 0 10 8 1 2.53 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.8824, suggesting a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Warner Music Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 4.59% 39.95% 3.16% SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -10,392.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Warner Music Group and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Warner Music Group and SMC Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $6.47 billion 2.75 $435.00 million $0.57 59.77 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$8.43 million ($0.01) -0.06

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.2% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats SMC Entertainment on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 150,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

