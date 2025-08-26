Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bowhead Specialty (BOW)

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE: BOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/18/2025 – Bowhead Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2025 – Bowhead Specialty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2025 – Bowhead Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2025 – Bowhead Specialty is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,968,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. The trade was a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gallatin Point Capital Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $61,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,968,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,972,523.70. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

