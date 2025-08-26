Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,325,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 305,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,295,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $16,248,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHB. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

