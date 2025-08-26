Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in RadNet by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $100,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,075.10. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,365. This represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,605 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

RadNet Trading Down 0.7%

RDNT opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

