Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 118,156 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,310 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 270.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 312.6% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $11.6230 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.69. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

