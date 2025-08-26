Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 48 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.16% of Carlisle Companies worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 35.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $393.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.56 and a 200 day moving average of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.