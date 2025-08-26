Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 53,568 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.36% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $18,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,024.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 113,640 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,859,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,912,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,381,000 after buying an additional 70,407 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.92.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

