Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 78,277 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,178,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after acquiring an additional 258,515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,317,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,081,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $383.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $390.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

