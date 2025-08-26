Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

