Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $18,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

