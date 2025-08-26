Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.44% of Navient worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 381,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 122,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Navient by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Navient by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 36,498 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Navient by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 192,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Navient by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Navient Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

